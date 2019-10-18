기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.10.18 (15:05)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in on Friday invited foreign ambassadors of 111 countries and the heads of international organizations to his office and asked for diplomatic cooperation with Seoul.
The World Health Organization has issued a report estimating that some 20-thousand people died from tuberculosis in North Korea last year. The number is four times the global average.
A Supreme Court ruling from last October that held Japan responsible for providing compensation for colonial era wartime forced labor will be translated into English and posted on the top court library's website next month.
The African swine fever outbreak continuing for over a month now has dealt a blow to consumer demand for pork in Korea. As of Thursday, the wholesale price of pork stood at 2,969 won per one kilo, down 24 percent from the same period last year.
