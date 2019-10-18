EFFECTIVE MEASURES IN HUNTING BOARS News Today 입력 2019.10.18 (15:06) 수정 2019.10.18 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Pigs and boars all over the country are being culled and killed as wild boars were confirmed as the carriers of African swine fever. Nowadays, instead of using rifles, hunters have a more effective means of capturing boars - artificial intelligence-based traps. We have the details



[Pkg]



​A peach orchard located midway up a low mountain in Chungju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. Inside a large trap made out of a 12-meter-diameter round steel frame and a net are a mother boar and her five piglets captured alive. These wild creatures were caught when they came down from the mountain in search of food early in the morning. This is an artificial intelligence trap equipped with cutting-edge sensors and CCTV cameras that can detect animal movements and body temperatures. When an animal approaches, it triggers the sensor that automatically transmits an alert notice and surveillance photos to the farmer's smart phone application. Updates are sent every five seconds. The farmer gauges the situation through the app and when a boar enters the target area, he presses a button to release the trap set two to three meters above the ground.



[Soundbite] CHOI JUNG-SIK(FARMER) : "Nobody in our village caught a boar, not even those with rifles. But now an app alerts us and we can trap them right away."



In the past year, some 20 farms nationwide used this trap to capture roughly 180 live wild boars, up to 10 boars at a time.



[Soundbite] KOH YU-GIL(CEO, TRAP INSTALLING COMPANY) : "You can capture boars by just setting this trap at several spots and using the phone app. All you need to do is rope them once they are inside the trap."



This AI-based trap that successfully captures wild animals alive is emerging as an effective and safe way to hunt animals that are too dangerous for rifles and hard to catch at night.

EFFECTIVE MEASURES IN HUNTING BOARS

입력 2019.10.18 (15:06) 수정 2019.10.18 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Pigs and boars all over the country are being culled and killed as wild boars were confirmed as the carriers of African swine fever. Nowadays, instead of using rifles, hunters have a more effective means of capturing boars - artificial intelligence-based traps. We have the details



[Pkg]



​A peach orchard located midway up a low mountain in Chungju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. Inside a large trap made out of a 12-meter-diameter round steel frame and a net are a mother boar and her five piglets captured alive. These wild creatures were caught when they came down from the mountain in search of food early in the morning. This is an artificial intelligence trap equipped with cutting-edge sensors and CCTV cameras that can detect animal movements and body temperatures. When an animal approaches, it triggers the sensor that automatically transmits an alert notice and surveillance photos to the farmer's smart phone application. Updates are sent every five seconds. The farmer gauges the situation through the app and when a boar enters the target area, he presses a button to release the trap set two to three meters above the ground.



[Soundbite] CHOI JUNG-SIK(FARMER) : "Nobody in our village caught a boar, not even those with rifles. But now an app alerts us and we can trap them right away."



In the past year, some 20 farms nationwide used this trap to capture roughly 180 live wild boars, up to 10 boars at a time.



[Soundbite] KOH YU-GIL(CEO, TRAP INSTALLING COMPANY) : "You can capture boars by just setting this trap at several spots and using the phone app. All you need to do is rope them once they are inside the trap."



This AI-based trap that successfully captures wild animals alive is emerging as an effective and safe way to hunt animals that are too dangerous for rifles and hard to catch at night.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보