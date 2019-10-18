CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.18 (15:10) 수정 2019.10.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the release of the controversial film ""Kim Ji-young, Born 1982", and Korean Jazz singer Nah Youn-sun holding a concert in Korea. With the release of the film "Kim Ji-Young, born 1982", the film stands in the center of controversial debate over feminism, and anti-feminism. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



With its release date a week away, the upcoming movie "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982" is grabbing attention and sparking controversy at the same time. Based on a best-seller of the same title, the movie re-ignited the debate on feminism and anti-feminism. This was the case even in the production stage. The feminist novel has sold over one million copies. Amid the escalating dispute, the movie's ticket reservation rate continues to rise, thanks to its promotional activities, including a media premiere scheduled for this week "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982" has posted the highest ticket reservation rate among films to be released on the same day. It also ranked fourth among all movies at the box office. Korean Jazz singer Nah Youn-sun who is based in Europe, is set to hold concerts in her home country. Beginning on December 12, the concert is part of an upcoming worldwide tour to promote her tenth full-length album. It's her first concert in Korea since 2017. Anticipations peaks among her fans, as Nah's concerts are highly acclaimed in Europe and America. In Korea, she will begin with Jeju--do Island and travel to other cities like Busan, Cheongju and Gangneung. In the concerts, the singer-songwriter will perform her own songs from the new album as well as her unique versions of popular numbers by renowned musicians like George Harrison and Marvin Gaye.

