NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.10.21 (15:14) 수정 2019.10.21 (16:58)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for the spouse of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on the charges of obstruction of business, document fabrication, and attempt to conceal evidence.

The ongoing investigation into state administration has found that the median annual amount of delinquent taxes of the top-100 repeat tax evaders surpassed 5.9 billion won per person in 2018.

The Korea-China strategic defense forum, which was suspended due to the diplomatic row over the deployment of the U.S. missile defense system on the Korean Peninsula, has opened today in Beijing after five years.

Authorities have launched a 15-day crackdown on car gas emissions in some 530 areas nationwide. Drivers who fail to respond to inspections will be subject to a fine of up to two million won.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.10.21 (15:14) 수정 2019.10.21 (16:58) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for the spouse of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on the charges of obstruction of business, document fabrication, and attempt to conceal evidence.

The ongoing investigation into state administration has found that the median annual amount of delinquent taxes of the top-100 repeat tax evaders surpassed 5.9 billion won per person in 2018.

The Korea-China strategic defense forum, which was suspended due to the diplomatic row over the deployment of the U.S. missile defense system on the Korean Peninsula, has opened today in Beijing after five years.

Authorities have launched a 15-day crackdown on car gas emissions in some 530 areas nationwide. Drivers who fail to respond to inspections will be subject to a fine of up to two million won.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보