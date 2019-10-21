기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for the spouse of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on the charges of obstruction of business, document fabrication, and attempt to conceal evidence.
The ongoing investigation into state administration has found that the median annual amount of delinquent taxes of the top-100 repeat tax evaders surpassed 5.9 billion won per person in 2018.
The Korea-China strategic defense forum, which was suspended due to the diplomatic row over the deployment of the U.S. missile defense system on the Korean Peninsula, has opened today in Beijing after five years.
Authorities have launched a 15-day crackdown on car gas emissions in some 530 areas nationwide. Drivers who fail to respond to inspections will be subject to a fine of up to two million won.
Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for the spouse of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on the charges of obstruction of business, document fabrication, and attempt to conceal evidence.
The ongoing investigation into state administration has found that the median annual amount of delinquent taxes of the top-100 repeat tax evaders surpassed 5.9 billion won per person in 2018.
The Korea-China strategic defense forum, which was suspended due to the diplomatic row over the deployment of the U.S. missile defense system on the Korean Peninsula, has opened today in Beijing after five years.
Authorities have launched a 15-day crackdown on car gas emissions in some 530 areas nationwide. Drivers who fail to respond to inspections will be subject to a fine of up to two million won.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2019.10.21 (15:14)
- 수정 2019.10.21 (16:58)
[Anchor Lead]
Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for the spouse of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on the charges of obstruction of business, document fabrication, and attempt to conceal evidence.
The ongoing investigation into state administration has found that the median annual amount of delinquent taxes of the top-100 repeat tax evaders surpassed 5.9 billion won per person in 2018.
The Korea-China strategic defense forum, which was suspended due to the diplomatic row over the deployment of the U.S. missile defense system on the Korean Peninsula, has opened today in Beijing after five years.
Authorities have launched a 15-day crackdown on car gas emissions in some 530 areas nationwide. Drivers who fail to respond to inspections will be subject to a fine of up to two million won.
Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for the spouse of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on the charges of obstruction of business, document fabrication, and attempt to conceal evidence.
The ongoing investigation into state administration has found that the median annual amount of delinquent taxes of the top-100 repeat tax evaders surpassed 5.9 billion won per person in 2018.
The Korea-China strategic defense forum, which was suspended due to the diplomatic row over the deployment of the U.S. missile defense system on the Korean Peninsula, has opened today in Beijing after five years.
Authorities have launched a 15-day crackdown on car gas emissions in some 530 areas nationwide. Drivers who fail to respond to inspections will be subject to a fine of up to two million won.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-