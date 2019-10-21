FALL FOLIAGE COLORS THE NATION News Today 입력 2019.10.21 (15:15) 수정 2019.10.21 (16:58)

[Anchor Lead]



Fall foliage reached its peak at Seorak-san Mountain in Gangwon-do Province last weekend, ahead of sanggang, the day by the traditional lunar calendar when frost starts to form and fall. Hikers from across the nation were fascinated by the palette of autumn colors, which beautifully stands in contrast to the blue sky. Next, we will bring you a sketch of a picturesque autumn day.



[Pkg]



A Buddhist temple, situated inside a steep rocky mountain. The hues of fall reach their peak around the serene, secluded structure. Rocky valleys are dotted with reddish autumn leaves. After painstaking efforts, hikers reach the summit and celebrate. A road winds through a mountain covered in leaves changing color. A parking lot at Hangyeryeong Pass was packed with cars all day. Odae-san Mountain has also turned yellow. Dressed in colorful mountain climbing outfits, hikers trek up an autumn path for Woljeong-sa Temple. They take photos in front of red-leaf trees to bring back home the unforgettably beautiful autumn scenes. Ginkgo trees are covered in yellow as well. Regardless of age, all are fascinated by the beautiful autumn hue. People climb up a ridge through a field of silver grass. Pushing and pulling each other, they approach the top step by step. Farmers have no time to enjoy the view, as they have to complete the harvest in time. The harvested crop is stacked up as the tractor does its job. Such is the scene of this year's final harvest in autumn. Many people were out at a nearby park at the heart of the city. Feeling the crisp breeze, they enjoyed to the fullest the brief autumn, which is now peaking.

