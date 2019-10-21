SPECIAL DELIVERY SERVICES FOR HIKERS News Today 입력 2019.10.21 (15:17) 수정 2019.10.21 (16:58)

[Anchor Lead]



As you've just watched, many people go hiking during the autumn foliage season. A meal delivery service is popular among hikers at national parks and with the use of reusable containers, the service also helps protect the environment. Here's the story.



[Pkg]



At Chiak-san National park decorated in autumn colors, hikers, after climbing the mountain for a while, take their places and set their meals on a wide rock.



[Soundbite] "Wow, it looks delicious. (Oh, this is nice and well prepared.)"



The meal is made up of local delicacies of Gangwon-do Province, which houses the mountain. They include pork jangjorim from Wonju and salted squid jeotgal from Sokcho. Black rice, made with totomi from Wonju, is still warm. Despite looking homemade, the meal was provided by a business. Hikers choose and pay for their order after looking at menus on social media. Then, contractors of national parks make fresh meals and deliver them to the entrance of hiking trails. Empty containers are returned to a designated site.



[Soundbite] KIM SANG-GEON(WONJU RESIDENT) : "I really like that I can have a warm meal at a mountain without inconvenience."



Launched at Sobaek-san Mountain, the meal delivery service has expanded to 21 other national parks over the past year. While alleviating the burden of hikers bringing their own lunch, the service offers an opportunity for them to enjoy local delicacies. The service also leaves little waste with the use of reusable containers.



[Soundbite] (SOBAEK-SAN MOUNTAIN HIKER) : "I thought the containers were for single-use. It is good that little waste is left this way."



Disposable, single-use products account for over 20 percent of waste collected at national parks annually.

