ULTRA TRAIL RUNNING RACE
입력 2019.10.21 (15:19) 수정 2019.10.21 (16:58)
[Anchor Lead]

Seoul city has hosted an international ultra trail running race for the first time. The 100-kilometer course includes a downtown area, a mountain path and a riverside section. Participants spent a special day while challenging themselves to the limit.

[Pkg]

Day 1. 5 a.m. A 100-kilomter race begins at Seoul Plaza. A trail running race is supposed to consist of mountainous and field routes. But participants ran a special course that included many downtown sections. After they pass by these areas, a hiking trail decorated in autumn colors begins at Bukhan-san Mountain.

[Soundbite] "(Your are still in the leading pack.) That's not important."

The most scenic view is provided by a riverside route along the Han-gang River, which came in the latter half. This is the first time Seoul city is hosting an international ultra trail running competition, which features a course that combines natural and urban routes.

[Soundbite] PARTICIPANT(U.S.)

First and second-place racers crossed the finish line within 13 hours. Casual runners challenged themselves to the limit overnight for the two-day race. They spent 26 hours, more than double the time the leading group took. However, they were happy to complete the course within a time limit.

[Soundbite] LEE JIN-HYUK(INCHEON RESIDENT) : "At some points I regret taking part. But I feel a sense of accomplishment when I complete the race."

A total of 2,700 runners participated in the event, which also featured a 10-kilometer and 50-kilometer course. The hosts--the Seoul city government and the Korean Alpine Federation--plan to scale up the event next year.
ULTRA TRAIL RUNNING RACE
