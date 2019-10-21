CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.21 (15:21) 수정 2019.10.21 (16:58)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the success of project group Super M and a Korean animation film being nominated for an award at an international film festival. Project idol group Super M's success continues to be on the rise. Not only did the boy group place number one on the main Billboard albums chart, it also topped the artist 100 chart last week. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Following its number one landing on the main Billboard albums chart, K-pop boy band SuperM that only debuted early this month has also topped the artist 100 chart. SuperM is only the second K-pop act to top Billboard the artist chart, following BTS. The weekly artist chart ranks the top 100 artists, and last week, SuperM ranked first, beating the likes of R&B singer Summer Walker and pop icon Taylor Swift. Earlier, the boy band topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with its debut album released on October 4th. The back to back success within just 2 weeks of debut has drawn keen attention to SuperM's achievements in the US musicmarket in the days to come. A Korea animated film has been nominated for the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards opening in Australia next month as the sole Korean work to receive a nomination. "Underdog," a story about abandoned dogs, is vying for an award in the Best Animated Feature Film category. Director Oh Seong-yun issued a statement through the film's distribution agency, saying he will be attending the film festival with a joyful heart. Underdog, released in January, is the outcome of 7 years of cinematic efforts by the film crew who created the previous masterpiece in Korean animation, "Leafie, A Hen into the Wild."

입력 2019.10.21 (15:21) 수정 2019.10.21 (16:58) News Today

