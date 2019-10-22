PM TO ATTEND JAPAN'S ENTHRONEMENT EVENT News Today 입력 2019.10.22 (14:57) 수정 2019.10.22 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has embarked on a three-day trip to Japan to attend Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony. Lee will also deliver President Moon Jae-in's letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It has been reported that First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young visited Tokyo shortly before the prime minister's trip. Attention is being drawn to whether or not Lee's visit will be able to help ease the seriously strained relations between the two countries.



[Pkg]



​Amid strained bilateral relations, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon attended the enthronement ceremony of Japan's new emperor Naruhito as a South Korean government representative on Tuesday afternoon. He is also scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday. This is the two sides' first high-level meeting since the South Korean top court ordered Japan to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor. But the session is expected to last no longer than 20 minutes. A lot of attention is being paid to President Moon Jae-in's letter Lee will deliver to the Japanese prime minister. Through the letter, the South Korean leader is expected to propose holding a summit to resolve bilateral issues. A presidential official anticipate that Moon will convey his stance honestly in the letter, noting the president's determination to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties. It has been confirmed that First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young made a non-public visit to Tokyo ahead of the prime minister's trip. It appears he tried to conduct last-minute, behind-the-scenes coordination with Japan on some pending issues, including the forced labor ruling. However, the government remains cautious about whether Lee's visit will facilitate and lead to a Moon-Abe summit.



[Soundbite] KANG KYUNG-WHA(FOREIGN MINISTER) : "It will depend on Japan's forward-looking attitude and the results of the talks between Lee and Abe. There still is a long way to go before tangible results are produced."



Cheong Wa Dae dismissed Japanese media reports that South Korea is reviewing holding a bilateral summit next month. According to the nation's top office, it depends on the results of Lee's talks with Abe.

