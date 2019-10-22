기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
In his administrative policy speech delivered today, President Moon Jae-in vowed to push ahead with strong reforms to achieve fairness. He stressed the importance of fairness not only in economy, but also in society, education and culture.
Arrest warrant examination for the spouse of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk will be held tomorrow. The court will announce its decision as early as tomorrow night.
To prevent the spread of African swine fever, the second round of joint efforts to catch wild boars will be carried out in the Civilian Control Line bordering North Korea for three days, starting today.
The International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition attended by the representatives of 160 maritime defense companies from 11 countries has kicked off at BEXCO in Busan today for a four-day run.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.10.22 (15:02)
수정 2019.10.22 (16:47)
