FINE DUST WARNING SYSTEM TO BE PLACED News Today 입력 2019.10.22 (15:02)

[Anchor Lead]



Preliminary fine dust reduction measures, implemented in the Seoul metropolitan area, were lifted earlier than expected on Monday. However, the approaching season of fine dust is putting people on alert against the unwelcome guest. A four-stage warning system will be put in place based on the density of fine dust particles. Here is the story.



[Pkg]



​Local governments conducted special crackdowns on vehicle emissions on Monday when this season's first preliminary fine dust reduction measures took effect. Vehicles which surpass permitted emissions levels will have to undergo maintenance or inspection within 15 days.



[Soundbite] (SEOUL CITY INSPECTOR) : "The level of exhaust fumes is very high. You need to install a reduction device at a nearby auto repair shop."



Tougher measures will be implemented if particulate pollution becomes more serious. The government will operate a newly devised "fine dust crisis management manual." Under the new guideline, the density of ultra fine dust will be divided into four stages -- attention, caution, alert and severe. Driving bans and restrictions on construction site operations will be expanded in line with the issuance of a higher-stage warning. In particular, privately-owned vehicles will be subject to a compulsory alternate-day driving ban when the highest level of warning is issued. Temporary closures of schools and daycare centers are also being reviewed. The government will even consider declaring a national disaster based on the severity of fine dust levels. Seoul plans to reduce fine dust levels by 20 percent this year through these efforts. However, the new measures fail to address countermeasures for fine dust coming into the nation from China or North Korea.



[Soundbite] YOO SEUNG-KWANG(MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT) : "The National Council on Climate and Air Quality recently proposed measures that can be implemented for four months. Four months are not enough time to tackle fine dust originating from China. The council focused on domestic measures this time."



The travel path of fine dust will be reported at an environment meeting among South Korea, China and Japan, scheduled for next month. But it appears that a great deal of time will be needed before measures to reduce the external factors are devised.

