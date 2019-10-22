기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DEATHS DURING MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION
입력 2019.10.22 (15:05) 수정 2019.10.22 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
DEATHS DURING MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION
동영상영역 끝
FIRST JOINT LAUNDROMAT IN THE NATION 다음기사 FIRST JOINT LAUNDROMAT IN THE NATION
[Anchor Lead]

An average of 2.5 emergency patients are known to die every day in the country while on their way to the hospital. This is because the patients failed to receive medical treatment within the so-called golden time window. The situation is far worse in the rural provinces where medical infrastructure is severely lacking.

[Pkg]

​An elderly heart attack patient is being transported to the ER on a helicopter. Patients with such conditions or serious external injuries sustained from car accidents need to be carried to the hospital right away. To save lives, it's imperative that doctors treat them within a crucial window of time. For serious external injuries there's only about an hour long window while sudden heart attacks require medical attention within 2 hours. From January to August, 617 such emergency patients did not make it to the hospital and died on the way. This equals an average of 2.5 cases a day. About half of all cities, counties and districts nationwide failed to bring the patient in within that golden time. But there was huge disparity by region. In the rest of the country except for the capital area and other metropolitan cities, 70% of patients of serious injuries and 80% of heart attack cases failed to reach the hospital in time.

[Soundbite] PROF. CHUNG SUNG-PIL(GANGNAM SEVERANCE HOSPITAL) : "In these provinces, reaching the hospital often takes longer and it's also difficult to fully address the emergency situation with local resources."

Ulleung-gun County in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province was the slowest to respond, taking an average of 7 hours to transport patients to the ER. Among inland regions, the county of Goheung-gun in Jeollanamdo Province reported the longest response time of over 3 hours.

[Soundbite] REP. KIM KWANG-SOO(NAT'L ASSEMBLY HEALTH & WELFARE COMMITTEE) : "The Health Ministry should expand medical infrastructure in the provinces through measures like establishing a patient transport system and increasing emergency rooms."

The number of patients who died but could have survived if treated in a timely fashion was three times higher in the provinces than in Seoul.
  • DEATHS DURING MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION
    • 입력 2019.10.22 (15:05)
    • 수정 2019.10.22 (16:47)
    News Today
DEATHS DURING MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION
[Anchor Lead]

An average of 2.5 emergency patients are known to die every day in the country while on their way to the hospital. This is because the patients failed to receive medical treatment within the so-called golden time window. The situation is far worse in the rural provinces where medical infrastructure is severely lacking.

[Pkg]

​An elderly heart attack patient is being transported to the ER on a helicopter. Patients with such conditions or serious external injuries sustained from car accidents need to be carried to the hospital right away. To save lives, it's imperative that doctors treat them within a crucial window of time. For serious external injuries there's only about an hour long window while sudden heart attacks require medical attention within 2 hours. From January to August, 617 such emergency patients did not make it to the hospital and died on the way. This equals an average of 2.5 cases a day. About half of all cities, counties and districts nationwide failed to bring the patient in within that golden time. But there was huge disparity by region. In the rest of the country except for the capital area and other metropolitan cities, 70% of patients of serious injuries and 80% of heart attack cases failed to reach the hospital in time.

[Soundbite] PROF. CHUNG SUNG-PIL(GANGNAM SEVERANCE HOSPITAL) : "In these provinces, reaching the hospital often takes longer and it's also difficult to fully address the emergency situation with local resources."

Ulleung-gun County in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province was the slowest to respond, taking an average of 7 hours to transport patients to the ER. Among inland regions, the county of Goheung-gun in Jeollanamdo Province reported the longest response time of over 3 hours.

[Soundbite] REP. KIM KWANG-SOO(NAT'L ASSEMBLY HEALTH & WELFARE COMMITTEE) : "The Health Ministry should expand medical infrastructure in the provinces through measures like establishing a patient transport system and increasing emergency rooms."

The number of patients who died but could have survived if treated in a timely fashion was three times higher in the provinces than in Seoul.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.