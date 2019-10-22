FIRST JOINT LAUNDROMAT IN THE NATION News Today 입력 2019.10.22 (15:07) 수정 2019.10.22 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The country's first affordable joint laundromat for workers has opened in the city of Gimhae. This venture not only benefits the workers, but also provides job opportunities. Take a look.



[Pkg]



​​Here is a mid-sized firm located in Gimhae, Gyeongsangnamdo Province which manufactures industrial gear reducers. Oil and grease-stained work suits are gathered in a huge pile and head to the joint laundromat. The clothes are washed in special detergent, then dried and even steam-pressed. It costs a mere 500 won to do all this for a single suit. Naturally, the workers are elated.



[Soundbite] JO SEONG-JE(NE-OTEG CO.) : "Regular cleaner's don't like to deal with greasy clothes. This is so affordable. It's wonderful."



Gyeongsangnamdo Province and Gimhae City have invested some 420 million won in this joint laundromat project, the first of its kind in the country. The country's two major umbrella labor unions have also chimed in, providing vehicle support. Other local labor and business groups are also offering help.



[Soundbite] GWAK YEONG-JUN(GYEONGSANGNAMDO PROVINCIAL GOV'T) : "Workers of medium and small-sized firms do their laundry at home which causes various problems, such as contamination. We started this program to bridge the gap in labor welfare."



There have been other benefits as well. A self-support center in Gimhae, which operates the laundry program, has hired eight local residents, helping to boost employment in the region.



[Soundbite] KIM HO-SANG(SELF-SUPPORT CENTER CHIEF) : "The laundry service benefits the workers, but also provides sustainable jobs for the low-income earners."



Gyeongsangnamdo will analyze the outcome of the Gimhae laundry service, with plans to expand the project to other cities and counties in the province including Jinju, Yangsan and Tongyeong.

FIRST JOINT LAUNDROMAT IN THE NATION

입력 2019.10.22 (15:07) 수정 2019.10.22 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The country's first affordable joint laundromat for workers has opened in the city of Gimhae. This venture not only benefits the workers, but also provides job opportunities. Take a look.



[Pkg]



​​Here is a mid-sized firm located in Gimhae, Gyeongsangnamdo Province which manufactures industrial gear reducers. Oil and grease-stained work suits are gathered in a huge pile and head to the joint laundromat. The clothes are washed in special detergent, then dried and even steam-pressed. It costs a mere 500 won to do all this for a single suit. Naturally, the workers are elated.



[Soundbite] JO SEONG-JE(NE-OTEG CO.) : "Regular cleaner's don't like to deal with greasy clothes. This is so affordable. It's wonderful."



Gyeongsangnamdo Province and Gimhae City have invested some 420 million won in this joint laundromat project, the first of its kind in the country. The country's two major umbrella labor unions have also chimed in, providing vehicle support. Other local labor and business groups are also offering help.



[Soundbite] GWAK YEONG-JUN(GYEONGSANGNAMDO PROVINCIAL GOV'T) : "Workers of medium and small-sized firms do their laundry at home which causes various problems, such as contamination. We started this program to bridge the gap in labor welfare."



There have been other benefits as well. A self-support center in Gimhae, which operates the laundry program, has hired eight local residents, helping to boost employment in the region.



[Soundbite] KIM HO-SANG(SELF-SUPPORT CENTER CHIEF) : "The laundry service benefits the workers, but also provides sustainable jobs for the low-income earners."



Gyeongsangnamdo will analyze the outcome of the Gimhae laundry service, with plans to expand the project to other cities and counties in the province including Jinju, Yangsan and Tongyeong.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보