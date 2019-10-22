CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.22 (15:09) 수정 2019.10.22 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about the cast and director of the upcoming Hollywood film Terminator visiting Korea, and the original soundtrack for the KBS hit drama "Tale of Nok-du" being unveiled. To the anticipation of many Korean fans, the cast and director of "Terminator: Dark Fate" have visited Korea to promote their upcoming film. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



The director and cast of the movie "Terminator: Dark Fate" have visited Korea to promote the film. Among them was Hollywood mega star Arnold Schwarzenegger. His co-star Gabriel Luna arrived in Korea on Saturday prior to the Asia press junket for "Terminator: Dark Fate" which took place from Monday to Tuesday. He toured the Korean capital and visited Gyeongbokgung Palace. On Sunday, the other cast members, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, also arrived in Korea. They held a press conference and attended a red carpet event to kick off their activities in the country. The original soundtrack of the KBS TV2 drama "Tale of Nok-Du", performed by singer Gummy, has been unveiled. "The Most Perfect Days" is the fourth original soundtrack of the drama. It is a ballad with sentimental lyrics about confessing one's love. Gummy's enrapturing voice, which earned her the nickname "the queen of original soundtracks," adds to the mellow mood of the drama. Its previous soundtracks were performed by singer Younha and Seventeen member Yuji. All eyes are on who will perform the next one.



