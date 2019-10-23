PRESIDENT'S SPEECH ON 2020 BUDGET News Today 입력 2019.10.23 (15:00) 수정 2019.10.23 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has given a policy speech over next year's budget before the National Assembly. He vowed for an even stronger reform drive to build a fair society. His pledge is seen as expressing resolve to live up to public expectations following the controversy over former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. And this may well be the key words in state governance for the second half of the Moon administration.



[Pkg]



"Fairness" was the key thread in President Moon Jae-in's first speech in parliament following the resignation of his justice minister. He said efforts have been made to eradicate special privileges, rule bending and unfairness in society, but that the public's demands were much higher.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "What the people wanted were fundamental changes to the legal unfairness and privileges deeply embedded in our institutions."



He said a higher level of fairness is expected from social leaders and that "fairness" must be re-established not only in the economy, but all areas of society. The president went on to give examples, such as discrimination in education, employment, the military and at workplaces.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "I will accept the public's call and push for stronger reforms for fairness."



He also reiterated his determination on prosecutorial reform. He underlined the need to set up an independent agency to investigate corruption allegations against high-ranking government officials, asking what other alternatives there were, apparently targeting opposition parties which oppose such an agency.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "If proper inspections were in place against influence peddling and corruption, the political power abuse scandal would not have taken place."



Moon also called for a swift passage of economy-related bills He said many bills concerning the flexible workhour rule are pending in parliament and their passage can't be delayed any longer. He also proposed to restore what he called "cooperative politics" by facilitating consultation channels between the government and rival parties, as well as a meeting of party chiefs.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "We can move forward into a new era when conservative and progressive ideas strike harmony in practical ways."



Moon also urged the National Assembly to pass next year's budget plan, worth 513 trillion won, saying an expansionary budget is essential amidst the grave economic situation. He asked for the budget to be approved, vowing to embrace the country's youth and elderly and achieve innovation through support of new growth sectors. He also pledged to strengthen the power of "peace" through a 50 trillion-won defense spending plan.

PRESIDENT'S SPEECH ON 2020 BUDGET

입력 2019.10.23 (15:00) 수정 2019.10.23 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has given a policy speech over next year's budget before the National Assembly. He vowed for an even stronger reform drive to build a fair society. His pledge is seen as expressing resolve to live up to public expectations following the controversy over former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. And this may well be the key words in state governance for the second half of the Moon administration.



[Pkg]



"Fairness" was the key thread in President Moon Jae-in's first speech in parliament following the resignation of his justice minister. He said efforts have been made to eradicate special privileges, rule bending and unfairness in society, but that the public's demands were much higher.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "What the people wanted were fundamental changes to the legal unfairness and privileges deeply embedded in our institutions."



He said a higher level of fairness is expected from social leaders and that "fairness" must be re-established not only in the economy, but all areas of society. The president went on to give examples, such as discrimination in education, employment, the military and at workplaces.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "I will accept the public's call and push for stronger reforms for fairness."



He also reiterated his determination on prosecutorial reform. He underlined the need to set up an independent agency to investigate corruption allegations against high-ranking government officials, asking what other alternatives there were, apparently targeting opposition parties which oppose such an agency.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "If proper inspections were in place against influence peddling and corruption, the political power abuse scandal would not have taken place."



Moon also called for a swift passage of economy-related bills He said many bills concerning the flexible workhour rule are pending in parliament and their passage can't be delayed any longer. He also proposed to restore what he called "cooperative politics" by facilitating consultation channels between the government and rival parties, as well as a meeting of party chiefs.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "We can move forward into a new era when conservative and progressive ideas strike harmony in practical ways."



Moon also urged the National Assembly to pass next year's budget plan, worth 513 trillion won, saying an expansionary budget is essential amidst the grave economic situation. He asked for the budget to be approved, vowing to embrace the country's youth and elderly and achieve innovation through support of new growth sectors. He also pledged to strengthen the power of "peace" through a 50 trillion-won defense spending plan.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보