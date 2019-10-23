NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.10.23 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former DB Group Chairman Kim Jun-ki was arrested at Incheon International Airport early this morning upon returning from the United States. He is accused of sexually harassing and assaulting his house maid and assistant, the charges he is categorically denying.

The 18th World Korean Business Convention, an exchange program for Korean businessmen around the world, kicked off its three-day schedule yesterday in Yeosu. The overseas Korean businessmen at the convention pledged their support for increased exchanges with local businesses and for young Koreans to work abroad.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety warned against food poisoning as one out of every two food poisoning cases last year took place during autumn.

The government is inviting the public to come up with the name for a new city, part of the project to provide 300,000 housing units in the Seoul metropolitan area. The contest will run through November 17th and more details are available at www.newcity2019.org.

