HARMONIC KOR-DEU CHILDREN'S CHOIR News Today 입력 2019.10.23 (15:04) 수정 2019.10.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A renowned children's choir from Germany has performed in Korea for the first time alongside a Korean children's choir. Here's a look at the beautiful harmony of children singing the folk songs of the two countries in each other's languages.



[Pkg]



A Korean folk song is performed by a group of German children. The audience gives them a big round of applause. First, teams from Korea and Germany perform together the Korean song "Arirang." Then, the German children sing "Arirang" in Korean, while the Korean choir performs the German song "Wild Rose" in German. This song was produced specifically for this concert staged by the children's choirs from the two countries.



[Soundbite] (MEMBER OF WDR KINDERCHOR DORTMUND) : "When singing this song, I felt as if Germany and Korea became one."



[Soundbite] LEE DONG-KYUNG(SPECTATOR) : "Their voices harmonized beautifully. It was very moving."



This is the first visit to Korea by the German choir Dortmund. This after-school choir, has earned the recognition as the representative choir of Europe. The German children performed alongside their Korean peers in four regions, including Seoul and Gimpo.



[Soundbite] WON HAK-YEON(CONCERT ORGANIZER) : "This choir sets a wonderful example in terms of children's education. I hope this exchange will be a good experience for the children."



The German children's choir plans to invite the Seoul Metropolitan Junior Chorus to their country next year to perform together.

입력 2019.10.23 (15:04) 수정 2019.10.23 (16:45) News Today

