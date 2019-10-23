CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.23 (15:10) 수정 2019.10.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about the renowned film parasite's release in the States, and Taeyeon from Girls Generation releasing a new album. "Parasite" directed by Bong Jun-ho which opened eight days ago in the U.S. has expand it's screening from three theaters to 33, shortly after a week of it's release. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



"Parasite," opened at only three theaters in the U.S. eight days ago. Now it's currently showing at 33 cinemas. The movie generated over 1.8 million dollars in sales just ten days after opening in the states, ranking 11th in the box office. That's quite a feat considering another film that ranks 10th is showing at 1,500 theaters across the U.S. "Parasite" has drawn significant attention from the local media there, and could be nominated for an Academy award. Singer Taeyeon is to release her second studio album on October 28. She was scheduled to make a comeback on Tuesday, but the plans were postponed because of the unexpected passing of her colleague of the same agency: singer Sulli. Taeyeon's new album consists of ten tracks including ones that she only performed at her solo concerts. They will be released on music sites, while the record store version will feature 12 tracks, including singles "Four Seasons" and "Blue." Taeyeon will also hold a photo exhibit to introduce the concept of her new album in Seoul and Busan until October 27.

