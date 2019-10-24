FMR. JUSTICE MINISTER'S WIFE ARRESTED News Today 입력 2019.10.24 (15:00) 수정 2019.10.24 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Professor Chung Kyung-sim, wife of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk, was arrested early this morning, about two months after investigations into her wrongdoings started. Chung is accused of eleven charges, including the use of forged official and private documents, embezzlement, violation of capital market laws and abetting the concealment of evidence. The prosecutors are also expected to question her husband shortly.



[Pkg]



Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of the nation's former justice minister, was arrested early this morning. This comes 58 days after the prosecution started investigating her case on August 27th. The Seoul Central District Court said the charges were justified and issued an arrest warrant for Chung. The court explained that a large part of the criminal allegations have been clarified and, judging from the investigation so far, she may attempt to destroy evidence. The hearing of the Dongyang University professor started at 10:30 AM yesterday and lasted until 5:50 PM. The court approved a warrant a little past midnight after reviewing the hearing records for six long hours. The prosecution charged her for forging a Dongyang University presidential citation for her daughter's college admission, for embezzling and violating laws regarding private equity funds, as well as destroying evidence in her home and office computers. The prosecution sought a warrant for a total of 11 charges. At the hearing the prosecution prepared PowerPoint files to stress the inevitability of her arrest for destroying evidence extensively. Meanwhile, Professor Chung's legal team denied all the charges listed on the warrant. They asked for a press conference after the hearing to protest the investigation for being excessive and unfair, then demanded she be released for trial. Since she can be detained for only up to 20 days, prosecutors plan to look further into other allegations while she is locked up. Chung's arrest raised the possibility of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk being summoned for questioning as well. The prosecution said Cho must be investigated as he is highly likely involved in some of the charges levied against his wife.

FMR. JUSTICE MINISTER'S WIFE ARRESTED

입력 2019.10.24 (15:00) 수정 2019.10.24 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Professor Chung Kyung-sim, wife of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk, was arrested early this morning, about two months after investigations into her wrongdoings started. Chung is accused of eleven charges, including the use of forged official and private documents, embezzlement, violation of capital market laws and abetting the concealment of evidence. The prosecutors are also expected to question her husband shortly.



[Pkg]



Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of the nation's former justice minister, was arrested early this morning. This comes 58 days after the prosecution started investigating her case on August 27th. The Seoul Central District Court said the charges were justified and issued an arrest warrant for Chung. The court explained that a large part of the criminal allegations have been clarified and, judging from the investigation so far, she may attempt to destroy evidence. The hearing of the Dongyang University professor started at 10:30 AM yesterday and lasted until 5:50 PM. The court approved a warrant a little past midnight after reviewing the hearing records for six long hours. The prosecution charged her for forging a Dongyang University presidential citation for her daughter's college admission, for embezzling and violating laws regarding private equity funds, as well as destroying evidence in her home and office computers. The prosecution sought a warrant for a total of 11 charges. At the hearing the prosecution prepared PowerPoint files to stress the inevitability of her arrest for destroying evidence extensively. Meanwhile, Professor Chung's legal team denied all the charges listed on the warrant. They asked for a press conference after the hearing to protest the investigation for being excessive and unfair, then demanded she be released for trial. Since she can be detained for only up to 20 days, prosecutors plan to look further into other allegations while she is locked up. Chung's arrest raised the possibility of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk being summoned for questioning as well. The prosecution said Cho must be investigated as he is highly likely involved in some of the charges levied against his wife.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보