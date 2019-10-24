SIGNIFICANCE OF KIM JONG UN'S MOVES News Today 입력 2019.10.24 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.24 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



As we reported yesterday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the removal of all South Korean facilities in the Kumgangsan Mountain area. Although tours to the Kumgangsan area were suspended a long time ago, North Korea’s latest move will inevitably shake inter-Korean relations because of the tours' symbolic nature in promoting cross-border cooperation between the two Koreas.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Kumgangsan Mountain along with his aides. After touring tourism facilities that were built by South Koreans, he ordered their removal. His language sounded quite harsh. Kim said, "Just looking at these shabby facilities built by the South is upsetting. Get rid of them all." The Kumgangsan Mountain area is home to some 20 South Korean facilities including the Haegeumgang Hotel. Kim Jong-un also made remarks insinuating that he wants to terminate cross-border projects involving Kumgangsan Mountain. He said that the mountain is not a shared asset of the South and the North, nor is it a symbol of inter-Korean ties.



[Soundbite] (KOREAN CENTRAL TV) : "Chairman Kim Jong-un said it is wrong to think that Mt. Kumgang tourism cannot be developed without improving inter-Korean relations."



The North Korean leader even criticized his predecessors for their policies, such as the Kumgangsan tourism project, that relied too much on the South. Kim also proposed a detailed vision on how he wants to develop the scenic area. The North Korean leader ordered his administration to build modernized hotels, aerodromes and golf courses in the Kumgangsan area to promote it into a cultural and tourism hub of an international level. Kim added he will not involve the South in the project whatsoever. Seoul has vowed to respond to the North's measures pro-actively in order to protect the property rights of South Korean citizens.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-MIN(SPOKESPERSON, MIN. OF UNIFICATION) : "We will discuss this matter at any time to protect our citizens' property rights and the spirit of inter-Korean dialogue, as well as to promote the resumption and activation of Kumgangsan Mountain tours."



The South Korean government says it is ready to discuss the removal of South Korean assets in the Kumgangsan area anytime, as the North Korean leader ordered their removal after discussing the matter with the South.

