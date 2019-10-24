기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon delivered a letter from President Moon Jae-in to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a meeting held in Tokyo Thursday morning. This is the highest-level dialogue held since South Korea's top court last year, ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor. At the meeting, the two prime ministers agreed on the need to improve the strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo.
South Korea and the U.S. are holding a second round of negotiations to renew their defense cost-sharing agreement. The two-day talks began in Honolulu Wednesday, local time. Washington is seeking a substantial increase in Seoul's contribution for the upkeep of American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula. However, the South Korean delegation is working to ensure a share that is reasonable and fair.
The Bank of Korea says the nation's real gross domestic production gained a mere 0.4 percent in the third quarter of this year. Analysts attribute the low economic growth to a drastic drop in construction investment and slowing down consumption.
The Jewelry Festival 2019 is now underway in Iksan, Jeolabuk-do Province. Launched on Wednesday, this year's edition will feature various events that showcase centuries-long jewelry making skills passed down from the era of the ancient Bakeje kingdom.
