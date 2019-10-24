기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HEALTH ALERT ON LIQUID TYPE E-CIGARETTES
입력 2019.10.24 (15:06) 수정 2019.10.24 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
HEALTH ALERT ON LIQUID TYPE E-CIGARETTES
동영상영역 끝
COURT RULING ON IN VITRO FERTILIZATION 다음기사 COURT RULING ON IN VITRO FERTILIZATION
[Anchor Lead]

The government strongly urged that liquid-type e-cigarettes or vaping products be banned, one month after it issued a recommendation that people should refrain from using them. The recommendation is placed until e-cigarettes are confirmed to be non-hazardous and do not damage the respiratory system.

[Pkg]

Liquid-type e-cigarettes or vaping products are known to be less smelly and contain fewer harmful substances. Thirty-six products from 11 companies are currently sold in Korea.

[Soundbite] (E-CIGARETTE USER(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "E-cigarettes are almost odorless, so I can smoke it freely."

But following a string of serious lung injuries and deaths associated with e-cigarettes in America, last month, the Korean government recommended that its citizens refrain from using the products. And earlier this month, a suspected case of lung injury related to vaping was reported here in the nation. Now the government has come up with even stronger measures.

[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "We strongly advise that people stop using e-cigarettes until the correlation between e-cigarette use and lung injury is investigated."

In particular, youths are warned against using e-cigarettes or vaping. The health ministry plans to complete the analyses of seven harmful substances in these products by next month. Also, studies on the extent of their harmfulness will be carried out more swiftly, in order to produce findings within the first half of next year. Part of the efforts involve checking patients with serious lung injuries to find out if there are any more suspected cases. Authorities will also gradually ban e-cigarettes with fruit-scented additives that entice youths to pick up the habit. Harder crackdowns on sales of e-cigarettes or vaping products to youth will be carried out. Import clearance of liquid nicotine will be toughened and laws will be amended to allow product recall and sales ban.
  • HEALTH ALERT ON LIQUID TYPE E-CIGARETTES
    • 입력 2019.10.24 (15:06)
    • 수정 2019.10.24 (16:46)
    News Today
HEALTH ALERT ON LIQUID TYPE E-CIGARETTES
[Anchor Lead]

The government strongly urged that liquid-type e-cigarettes or vaping products be banned, one month after it issued a recommendation that people should refrain from using them. The recommendation is placed until e-cigarettes are confirmed to be non-hazardous and do not damage the respiratory system.

[Pkg]

Liquid-type e-cigarettes or vaping products are known to be less smelly and contain fewer harmful substances. Thirty-six products from 11 companies are currently sold in Korea.

[Soundbite] (E-CIGARETTE USER(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "E-cigarettes are almost odorless, so I can smoke it freely."

But following a string of serious lung injuries and deaths associated with e-cigarettes in America, last month, the Korean government recommended that its citizens refrain from using the products. And earlier this month, a suspected case of lung injury related to vaping was reported here in the nation. Now the government has come up with even stronger measures.

[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "We strongly advise that people stop using e-cigarettes until the correlation between e-cigarette use and lung injury is investigated."

In particular, youths are warned against using e-cigarettes or vaping. The health ministry plans to complete the analyses of seven harmful substances in these products by next month. Also, studies on the extent of their harmfulness will be carried out more swiftly, in order to produce findings within the first half of next year. Part of the efforts involve checking patients with serious lung injuries to find out if there are any more suspected cases. Authorities will also gradually ban e-cigarettes with fruit-scented additives that entice youths to pick up the habit. Harder crackdowns on sales of e-cigarettes or vaping products to youth will be carried out. Import clearance of liquid nicotine will be toughened and laws will be amended to allow product recall and sales ban.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.