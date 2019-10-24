HEALTH ALERT ON LIQUID TYPE E-CIGARETTES News Today 입력 2019.10.24 (15:06) 수정 2019.10.24 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government strongly urged that liquid-type e-cigarettes or vaping products be banned, one month after it issued a recommendation that people should refrain from using them. The recommendation is placed until e-cigarettes are confirmed to be non-hazardous and do not damage the respiratory system.



[Pkg]



Liquid-type e-cigarettes or vaping products are known to be less smelly and contain fewer harmful substances. Thirty-six products from 11 companies are currently sold in Korea.



[Soundbite] (E-CIGARETTE USER(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "E-cigarettes are almost odorless, so I can smoke it freely."



But following a string of serious lung injuries and deaths associated with e-cigarettes in America, last month, the Korean government recommended that its citizens refrain from using the products. And earlier this month, a suspected case of lung injury related to vaping was reported here in the nation. Now the government has come up with even stronger measures.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "We strongly advise that people stop using e-cigarettes until the correlation between e-cigarette use and lung injury is investigated."



In particular, youths are warned against using e-cigarettes or vaping. The health ministry plans to complete the analyses of seven harmful substances in these products by next month. Also, studies on the extent of their harmfulness will be carried out more swiftly, in order to produce findings within the first half of next year. Part of the efforts involve checking patients with serious lung injuries to find out if there are any more suspected cases. Authorities will also gradually ban e-cigarettes with fruit-scented additives that entice youths to pick up the habit. Harder crackdowns on sales of e-cigarettes or vaping products to youth will be carried out. Import clearance of liquid nicotine will be toughened and laws will be amended to allow product recall and sales ban.

HEALTH ALERT ON LIQUID TYPE E-CIGARETTES

입력 2019.10.24 (15:06) 수정 2019.10.24 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government strongly urged that liquid-type e-cigarettes or vaping products be banned, one month after it issued a recommendation that people should refrain from using them. The recommendation is placed until e-cigarettes are confirmed to be non-hazardous and do not damage the respiratory system.



[Pkg]



Liquid-type e-cigarettes or vaping products are known to be less smelly and contain fewer harmful substances. Thirty-six products from 11 companies are currently sold in Korea.



[Soundbite] (E-CIGARETTE USER(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "E-cigarettes are almost odorless, so I can smoke it freely."



But following a string of serious lung injuries and deaths associated with e-cigarettes in America, last month, the Korean government recommended that its citizens refrain from using the products. And earlier this month, a suspected case of lung injury related to vaping was reported here in the nation. Now the government has come up with even stronger measures.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "We strongly advise that people stop using e-cigarettes until the correlation between e-cigarette use and lung injury is investigated."



In particular, youths are warned against using e-cigarettes or vaping. The health ministry plans to complete the analyses of seven harmful substances in these products by next month. Also, studies on the extent of their harmfulness will be carried out more swiftly, in order to produce findings within the first half of next year. Part of the efforts involve checking patients with serious lung injuries to find out if there are any more suspected cases. Authorities will also gradually ban e-cigarettes with fruit-scented additives that entice youths to pick up the habit. Harder crackdowns on sales of e-cigarettes or vaping products to youth will be carried out. Import clearance of liquid nicotine will be toughened and laws will be amended to allow product recall and sales ban.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보