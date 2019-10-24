ANCIENT ROYAL TOMB OPENED TO THE PUBLIC News Today 입력 2019.10.24 (15:11) 수정 2019.10.24 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



King Taejo, the founder of the Joseon Dynasty, is interred in Donggureung Tombs in Guri, Gyeonggi-do Province. Access to the royal tomb is banned at ordinary times, but it is open to the public for a limited time this fall. The silver grass covering the royal mound is said to be a sight to behold.



[Pkg]



Donggureung means nine royal tombs located to the east of Gyeongbokgung Palace. The first one to be built among the nine, named "Geonwonreung" was for King Taejo, the founder of the Joseon Dynasty. When he passed away in May 1408, his son, King Taejong, built the tomb in September that same year. Unlike other royal tombs, silver grass has been planted on the mound. The tall greenery dancing in the wind enhances the autumn ambience.



[Soundbite] HAN CHEOL-SU(DONGGUREUNG GUIDE) : "King Injo instructed the silver grass to be left alone because they are from Hamgyeong-do Province as per King Taejo's dying wish."



Visitors come to understand why this is a spot befitting of the founder of Joseon when the mound with a thick cover of silver grass with the backdrop of the mountains come into full view.



[Soundbite] LIM GEUM(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I can tell what his personality was like from the fact that King Taejo ordered the silver grass to be planted on his tomb."



Usually, visitors were granted access only to the fence to look up to the tomb, but now the royal mound and the surrounding area are opened to the public for a limited time, providing an invaluable experience.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-HYEON(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "The tomb looked small from afar, but now that I see it up close, it is actually very grand. I can feel the majesty of the cultural asset."



Only two tours, each with 40 admissions, are carried out each day, but all the tickets have been sold out in just two hours. The Geonwonreung tour program, which began last Friday, will continue for one month, until November 17th.

