ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
입력 2019.10.24 (15:13) 수정 2019.10.24 (16:46) News Today
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about K-POP male duo TVXQ topping the Oricon weekly chart, and girl group Brown Eyed Girls making a comeback. Alongside releasing their album commemorating the 15th anniversary of their debut in Japan, K-pop male duo TVXQ have topped the Oricon weekly album chart despite strained relations between the two countries. This and more on today's Entertainment news.

[Pkg]

K-pop male duo TVXQ have topped the Oricon weekly album chart with their album commemorating the 15th anniversary of their debut in Japan. Their 15th anniversary album "XV", released last Wednesday, climbed to the top of the daily album chart as soon as it was released and even swept the weekly chart by selling 155,000 copies just in the first week. This is the eighth time that TVXQ have taken the top spot in the Japanese weekly music chart, making the duo the first foreign artists to achieve that feat. The K-pop stars plan to hold concerts in the five largest dome stadiums in Japan next month, starting with Fukuoka. Brown Eyed Girls are making a comeback. The charismatic girl group plans to release on November 28th an album titled "Revive," a collection of reinterpreted Korean pop masterpieces. The upcoming album piqued many people's curiosity about which K-pop classics were selected. Singer and producer Yoon Sang took part in the arrangement of ten songs featured in the latest album. Brown Eyed Girls said that after much preparation they were able to produce an album that best highlighted their voices and group identity. The group asked the fans for their support on the remake album that reflects the girls' unique characteristics.
