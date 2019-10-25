S. KOREA-JAPAN RESUMES COMMUNICATION? News Today 입력 2019.10.25 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.25 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They both agreed that the bilateral ties between the two countries must not be left unattended anymore, and called for communication. Although they did not discuss anything in detail, the South Korean prime minister said it was a momentum for resuming official talks and pledged efforts to accelerate it further



[Pkg]



​​The meeting between the prime ministers of Seoul and Tokyo lasted 21 minutes instead of the initially scheduled ten. Both officials agreed on the necessity of dialogue. Lee Nak-yon suggested the diplomatic authorities of both sides continue dialogue to improve bilateral relations, while Shinzo Abe stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation, as well as trilateral coordination among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington on the North Korea issue.



[Soundbite] CHO SEI-YOUNG(1ST VICE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS) : "They agreed, as close neighbors, the two sides cannot leave the difficult bilateral situation unaddressed."



Shortly after the meeting, the South Korean prime minister pointed out the two countries only held occasional talks behind closed doors since the diplomatic row, but from now on they can do it on an official level.



[Soundbite] PM LEE NAK-YON : "Prime Minister Abe officially accepted this fact and said that the talks must continue."



Lee also delivered President Moon Jae-in's personal letter to the Japanese leader, and expressed hope that the two nations will manage to mend ties so that a summit can be held.



[Soundbite] PM LEE NAK-YON : "We did not discuss the time or venue of a summit. I only expressed my hopes. (Did Prime Minister Abe respond to that?) Yes, he heard me."



The South Korean PM believes the meeting served as a breakthrough to stalled bilateral relations. However, the difference in the two nations' stances still remains. Shinzo Abe reiterated that countries must keep their promises, while Lee Nak-yon responded that Korea always abides by its agreements with Japan and will continue to do so in the future. Japanese media presented a bleak prospect for bilateral ties, as the two countries remain deeply split on historic issues such as wartime forced labor. The South Korean government said the prime ministers held earnest talks and it was helpful in achieving the goal of "promoting dialogue." All eyes are on whether the session will contribute to thawing frozen ties between Seoul and Tokyo.

