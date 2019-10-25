기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.10.25 (15:08) 수정 2019.10.25 (16:51) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea has decided to give up its developing country status at the World Trade Organization(WTO). But the government said it will exercise negotiation rights to protect sensitive items in the country's agriculture industry such as rice. ​
The retrial of an appeals court verdict in Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong's bribery case began on Friday. The Supreme Court previously overturned a lower court decision and argued that an additional five billion should also be considered as bribe in Lee's trial.
The police have booked hundreds of people, who sold and purchased child pornography materials through social media, on charges of violating the law on the protection of children and youth against sex offenses.
In accordance with an administrative measure regarding an Asiana Airlines crash incident at San Francisco airport in 2013, the airline's Incheon to San Francisco route will be suspended for 45 days from March first to April 14th next year.
