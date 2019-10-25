기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NATION'S LONGEST THRILLING ZIP-LINE
입력 2019.10.25 (15:11) 수정 2019.10.25 (16:51) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NATION'S LONGEST THRILLING ZIP-LINE
동영상영역 끝
FINDING FOREVER HOMES FOR RETIRED ARMY DOGS 다음기사 FINDING FOREVER HOMES FOR RETIRED ARMY DOGS
[Anchor Lead]

The nation's longest zip-line has officially opened 22 months after its construction first began. Suspended over the southeast sea of Korea, the extreme recreational project cost 12 billion won in private funds, so it remains to be seen how many tourists it can attract in the first year. Join me on the longest zip-line tour in the nation

[Pkg]

​Jinhae Bay studded with assorted islands unfolds under the 99-meter-high tower. Tourists suspended on steel wires glide above the sea for nearly 1,400 meters. This zip-line spans between Eumjido Island and Sokuriseom Island in Jinhae's Marine Park.

[Soundbite] CHOI GYU-HO(ZIP-LINE RIDER) : "Zip-lines in mountainous locations were fun, but this Changwon Zip-line offers a different kind of fun since I ride over the sea."

When the ride is over, zip-liners can return to the starting point on the motor boats. The privately funded project was actually completed in June, but couldn't open for business for over four months. Citing the construction cost that inflated nearly 4 billion won, the private builder demanded a discounted user fee and changes in the contract with the city of Changwon. The two sides finally agreed to revise the agreement one year later after conducting a profitability analysis.

[Soundbite] HUH SUNG-MOO(CHANGWON MAYOR) : "Our citizens can enjoy thrilling adventure. I believe we'll see many tourists since they can enjoy the beautiful waters off Jinhae."

The operator estimates that the break-even point would be about 100,000 visitors per year, excluding the user fee to be paid to the city of Changwon. It remains to be seen whether the 12-billion-won zip-line can become Changwon's hot tourist landmark.
  • NATION'S LONGEST THRILLING ZIP-LINE
    • 입력 2019.10.25 (15:11)
    • 수정 2019.10.25 (16:51)
    News Today
NATION'S LONGEST THRILLING ZIP-LINE
[Anchor Lead]

The nation's longest zip-line has officially opened 22 months after its construction first began. Suspended over the southeast sea of Korea, the extreme recreational project cost 12 billion won in private funds, so it remains to be seen how many tourists it can attract in the first year. Join me on the longest zip-line tour in the nation

[Pkg]

​Jinhae Bay studded with assorted islands unfolds under the 99-meter-high tower. Tourists suspended on steel wires glide above the sea for nearly 1,400 meters. This zip-line spans between Eumjido Island and Sokuriseom Island in Jinhae's Marine Park.

[Soundbite] CHOI GYU-HO(ZIP-LINE RIDER) : "Zip-lines in mountainous locations were fun, but this Changwon Zip-line offers a different kind of fun since I ride over the sea."

When the ride is over, zip-liners can return to the starting point on the motor boats. The privately funded project was actually completed in June, but couldn't open for business for over four months. Citing the construction cost that inflated nearly 4 billion won, the private builder demanded a discounted user fee and changes in the contract with the city of Changwon. The two sides finally agreed to revise the agreement one year later after conducting a profitability analysis.

[Soundbite] HUH SUNG-MOO(CHANGWON MAYOR) : "Our citizens can enjoy thrilling adventure. I believe we'll see many tourists since they can enjoy the beautiful waters off Jinhae."

The operator estimates that the break-even point would be about 100,000 visitors per year, excluding the user fee to be paid to the city of Changwon. It remains to be seen whether the 12-billion-won zip-line can become Changwon's hot tourist landmark.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.