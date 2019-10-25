NATION'S LONGEST THRILLING ZIP-LINE News Today 입력 2019.10.25 (15:11) 수정 2019.10.25 (16:51)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The nation's longest zip-line has officially opened 22 months after its construction first began. Suspended over the southeast sea of Korea, the extreme recreational project cost 12 billion won in private funds, so it remains to be seen how many tourists it can attract in the first year. Join me on the longest zip-line tour in the nation



[Pkg]



​Jinhae Bay studded with assorted islands unfolds under the 99-meter-high tower. Tourists suspended on steel wires glide above the sea for nearly 1,400 meters. This zip-line spans between Eumjido Island and Sokuriseom Island in Jinhae's Marine Park.



[Soundbite] CHOI GYU-HO(ZIP-LINE RIDER) : "Zip-lines in mountainous locations were fun, but this Changwon Zip-line offers a different kind of fun since I ride over the sea."



When the ride is over, zip-liners can return to the starting point on the motor boats. The privately funded project was actually completed in June, but couldn't open for business for over four months. Citing the construction cost that inflated nearly 4 billion won, the private builder demanded a discounted user fee and changes in the contract with the city of Changwon. The two sides finally agreed to revise the agreement one year later after conducting a profitability analysis.



[Soundbite] HUH SUNG-MOO(CHANGWON MAYOR) : "Our citizens can enjoy thrilling adventure. I believe we'll see many tourists since they can enjoy the beautiful waters off Jinhae."



The operator estimates that the break-even point would be about 100,000 visitors per year, excluding the user fee to be paid to the city of Changwon. It remains to be seen whether the 12-billion-won zip-line can become Changwon's hot tourist landmark.

NATION'S LONGEST THRILLING ZIP-LINE

입력 2019.10.25 (15:11) 수정 2019.10.25 (16:51) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The nation's longest zip-line has officially opened 22 months after its construction first began. Suspended over the southeast sea of Korea, the extreme recreational project cost 12 billion won in private funds, so it remains to be seen how many tourists it can attract in the first year. Join me on the longest zip-line tour in the nation



[Pkg]



​Jinhae Bay studded with assorted islands unfolds under the 99-meter-high tower. Tourists suspended on steel wires glide above the sea for nearly 1,400 meters. This zip-line spans between Eumjido Island and Sokuriseom Island in Jinhae's Marine Park.



[Soundbite] CHOI GYU-HO(ZIP-LINE RIDER) : "Zip-lines in mountainous locations were fun, but this Changwon Zip-line offers a different kind of fun since I ride over the sea."



When the ride is over, zip-liners can return to the starting point on the motor boats. The privately funded project was actually completed in June, but couldn't open for business for over four months. Citing the construction cost that inflated nearly 4 billion won, the private builder demanded a discounted user fee and changes in the contract with the city of Changwon. The two sides finally agreed to revise the agreement one year later after conducting a profitability analysis.



[Soundbite] HUH SUNG-MOO(CHANGWON MAYOR) : "Our citizens can enjoy thrilling adventure. I believe we'll see many tourists since they can enjoy the beautiful waters off Jinhae."



The operator estimates that the break-even point would be about 100,000 visitors per year, excluding the user fee to be paid to the city of Changwon. It remains to be seen whether the 12-billion-won zip-line can become Changwon's hot tourist landmark.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보