FINDING FOREVER HOMES FOR RETIRED ARMY DOGS News Today 입력 2019.10.25 (15:13) 수정 2019.10.25 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of National Defense has been sending retired army dogs to private homes since 2015. Now many people look to own these physically fit and intelligent canine companions, willing to provide them with a forever home. Here's more



[Pkg]



​A tall wall... a two-tier obstacle... and a narrow tube tire... This canine has no problem tackling them. This five-year-old military dog... seems to understand human language perfectly.



[Soundbite] "Protect me!"



As soon as the handler commands it to guard him, the canine soldier runs to protect him. Military dogs are assigned to army bases after undergoing 2 year of training at this center. For seven or eight years, the members carry out assignments like surveillance, reconnaissance, or detection of explosives. They return to the training center after being discharged. Most of the army dogs spend the rest of their lives in the center, but some gentler ones are sold to private homes.



[Soundbite] HAM MYEONG-SEONG(CHUNCHEON ARMY DOG TRAINING CENTER) : "When we evaluate potential owners, we make sure they have big enough space for these large dogs to play and that they truly love these types of canines."



Military dogs are gaining popularity as pets, for they are gentle and friendly despite their intimidating size.



[Soundbite] OH MI-RAN(RETIRED ARMY DOG OWNER) : "I don't have to train it and I feel like I can converse with it."



The Chuncheon Military Dog Training Center, the only such Army facility in the nation, sent 30 retired dogs to private homes in 2016. In 3 years, that number more than tripled to 92. 2019 is expected to be a record year as 68 of these canines have already been sold to private owners.

