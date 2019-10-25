CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.25 (15:14) 수정 2019.10.25 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about a number of K-POP stars completing their military service, and Yubin from former girl group Wonder Girls making a come back. To the excitement of many fans, a number of K-POP idols including members of Big Bang and CNBlue will soon finish their military service. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



Many K-pop artists are returning from the military to the delight of their fans. G-Dragon of the boy band Big Bang will be discharged on October 26 after completing his 18-month mandatory military service. Other Big Bang members -- Taeyang and Daesung -- will also finish their military service next month. Their fans hope Big Bang will soon be back in the K-pop scene. Jung Yong-hwa of the rock band CNBLUE isto be discharged from the military on November 3. His agency said that on the day of his discharge he will hold a meeting with his fans to thank them for their support. The singer joined the military in March last year amid allegations that he had committed irregularities when enrolling in a graduate school. However, he was later cleared of the charges, and will likely announce his stance on the issue after completing his military service. Another K-pop star who is soon to make a comeback is singer and rapper Yubin, a member of the now disbanded girl group Wonder Girls. She will release her third solo album titled "Start of the End" later this month. Her agency broke the news of her comeback along with some photos. Yubin went solo in June last year, eleven years after her debut. Her music drew attention for its unique style representing her personality. The first track of the upcoming album is a retro-style hip hop song titled "Silent Movie." Yubin personally participated in composing the music and writing the lyrics of her new song.

