[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul City government will provide housing to 25,000 newlywed couples every year starting in 2020. The goal is to make sure that every other newlywed couple can receive either financial support or public housing.
Police investigating vote rigging on CJ ENM's audition show are analyzing data in the seized mobile phones of the show's production team, which has been raided four times.
The South Korean government has sent a letter to North Korea offering bilateral working-level talks regarding the North's decision to remove South Korean facilities in the Kumgangsan Mountain area.
Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has become the longest-serving prime minister in Korea since the direct presidential election system was introduced in 1987. Lee has served 881 days in office so far.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.10.28 (15:03)
수정 2019.10.28 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
