[Anchor Lead]
Fall foliage has reached its peak at Halla-san Mountain in the southern island of Jeju, presenting a picturesque autumn scenery. Next, we will bring you a view of the southern mountain soaked in autumn tints.
Youngsil Valley, Halla-san Mountain, located 1,600 meters above sea level... The site is fully colored in autumn hues against the backdrop of the blue sky. Towering cliffs appear between the fall foliage, offering a picturesque view.
[Soundbite] KIM HAK-SOO(CLIMBER) : "It's splendid. This is the fourth time I have come here. Today has the best view."
Fifteen days ago, leaves began changing colors near Baekrokdam Lake at the top of the mountain.
The process now reached mid point of the mountain, gradually turning it into an autumn wonderland.
[Soundbite] Take a photo of me now.
Hikers are busy taking photos against this beautiful background. They enjoy the brief season to the fullest with their loved ones.
[Soundbite] JIN SO-YOUNG(CLIMBER) : "The autumn sky was wonderful. It was good that I could show my child the colorful autumn leaves. The air was really fresh all the way, while making the climb."
Over the weekend, some, 12,000 people visited Halla-san to truly appreciate the autumn scenes, as the colors of fall grows richer.
[Pkg]
- HALLA-SAN MOUNTAIN TINTED WITH FALL COLORS
- 입력 2019.10.28 (15:08)
- 수정 2019.10.28 (16:45)
[Pkg]
[Pkg]
