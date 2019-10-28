CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.28 (15:10) 수정 2019.10.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about several Korean movies being nominated at an International Film festival, and BTS setting another Guinness World Record. Several Korean films released this year have been invited to the Hawaii International Film Festival opening next month. Take a look at the list on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



This summer's box office hit "Exit" The Cannes-winning "Parasite" "The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos" starring actor Ma Dong-seok as well as 4 other movies, so 7 in total, are listed in the Korean film lineup. Launched in 1981, the Hawaii Film Festival gathers films from Asia, the Pacific and North America regions. This year, it will take place from November 7th to the 17th. Though the "Spotlight on Korea" section is a noncompetitive category, it serves as a platform to promote Korean cinema to the world. K-pop sensation BTS has added another Guinness record to their name. The Guinness World Records say the Korean boy band has recorded the fastest time to reach one million followers on the video-sharing app TikTok. The group joined the social network site on September 25th and in just three hours and 31 minutes, they reached one million followers... and exceeded 2 million in 13 hours. Guinness World Records said that BTS also set the record of "most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours" with their album "Map of the Soul: Persona" released in April. The agency said that 2019 has certainly been a year of superlative achievements for BTS.



