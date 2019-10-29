기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.10.29 (15:18) 수정 2019.10.29 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

The government will provide partial refunds to consumers who buy energy-efficient home appliances in November and December this year. The refunds will amount to 10 percent of the product price, with the maximum amount limited to 200,000 won. Products subject to refunds include electric rice cookers, air purifiers and refrigerators.
The government has announced a digital innovation plan seeking to replace plastic ID cards with mobile IDs.
The Korea Consumer Agency says the number of elderly patients receiving dental implants surged since they were included in the national health insurance coverage in July last year. Complaints related to the side effects of dental implants are also on the rise.
Korea has been hit by yellow dust for the first time this fall due to the inflow of dust from the southern part of Mongolia and the northeastern part of China.
