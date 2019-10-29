KOREAN WOMAN DIRECTS ANIMATION “FROZEN 2” News Today 입력 2019.10.29 (15:21) 수정 2019.10.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Many of you might be familiar with this upbeat melody from "Let It Go", the original sound track of the hit Disney animated film "Frozen". Not only was Korea the only nation to draw over ten million moviegoers, but it was also the one and only animation film in Korea to reach such milestone. Anticipation is also growing for the second sequence of the animation, but few may know that the film's animation director is a Korean woman, a first in the 96-year history of Disney. Take a look.



[Pkg]



The Disney expo. The biennial event is crowded with fans from around the world. "Frozen 2" created the biggest buzz by far. It will be released in North America in late November. A major task for the producers was working on the details of how the two main female animated characters' emotions are expressed. Animator Lee Hyun Min has been working for Disney since 2008. She is known to brilliantly capture and express the characters' state of mind and has become the first ever Korean woman to serve as an animation director for a Disney film.



[Soundbite] LEE HYUN-MIN(ANIMATION SUPERVISOR FOR "FROZEN 2") : "We tried to showcase the characters growth based on their strengths and unique traits. The movie can help encourage and empower young women."



She is also recognized for her capacity to collaborate with others in the production process. Lee masterfully brings together different areas including graphics, music and screenplay.



[Soundbite] JENNIFER LEE(CO-DIRECTOR, "FROZEN 2")



Many of her strengths are in line with Disney's corporate culture, known for its openness to new, novel ideas whether in filmmaking or hiring practices.



[Soundbite] LEE HYUN-MIN(ANIMATION SUPERVISOR FOR "FROZEN 2") : "We share all the know-how and pass on someone's good work via email. It's a very mutually encouraging atmosphere."



The power of Disney which resonates with people around the world lies in the free and horizontal style of communication between experts of various fields who join hands in the production process.

