CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.29 (15:23) 수정 2019.10.29 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about BTS wrapping up their world tour and actor Ryu Jun yeol receiving an award and an international film festival. BTS will be holding their last concert in Seoul today, bringing their successful world tour to an end. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



K-pop sensation BTS will wrap up their concerts in Seoul today, bringing the curtain down on a successful world tour. The group performed at Olympic Stadium in Jamsil for two days over the weekend. The final concert is slated for today. BTS's world tour, which began back in May, spanned across many countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and France. It also included notable milestones, suchas as performing at England's Wembley Stadium and being the first foreign artist to give a stadium concert in Saudi Arabia. The exact number of spectators at BTS's Seoul concerts is not yet known, but the performance sector expects ticket sales to surpass 150 billion won. Actor Ryu Jun-yeol, who this year appeared in the movies "Money" and "The Battle: Roar to Victory," drew the spotlight at the London East Asia Film Festival. Ryu's agency said the actor received the Rising Star Asia Award at the opening ceremony for his role in "Money." He greeted the audience from the stage and met with his local fans. Both of his movies, "The Battle: Roar to Victory " and "Money," were invited to this year's London East Asia Film Festival.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.10.29 (15:23) 수정 2019.10.29 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about BTS wrapping up their world tour and actor Ryu Jun yeol receiving an award and an international film festival. BTS will be holding their last concert in Seoul today, bringing their successful world tour to an end. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



K-pop sensation BTS will wrap up their concerts in Seoul today, bringing the curtain down on a successful world tour. The group performed at Olympic Stadium in Jamsil for two days over the weekend. The final concert is slated for today. BTS's world tour, which began back in May, spanned across many countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and France. It also included notable milestones, suchas as performing at England's Wembley Stadium and being the first foreign artist to give a stadium concert in Saudi Arabia. The exact number of spectators at BTS's Seoul concerts is not yet known, but the performance sector expects ticket sales to surpass 150 billion won. Actor Ryu Jun-yeol, who this year appeared in the movies "Money" and "The Battle: Roar to Victory," drew the spotlight at the London East Asia Film Festival. Ryu's agency said the actor received the Rising Star Asia Award at the opening ceremony for his role in "Money." He greeted the audience from the stage and met with his local fans. Both of his movies, "The Battle: Roar to Victory " and "Money," were invited to this year's London East Asia Film Festival.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보