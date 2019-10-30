TENSIONS OVER JAPAN'S WARTIME FORCED LABOR News Today 입력 2019.10.30 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.30 (17:07)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Wednesday marks the one year anniversary of Korea's Supreme Court ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor. Protests and press conferences took place all across Seoul on Tuesday denouncing the Japanese government for failing to apologize and compensate but rather, implement retaliatory trade measures against Korea.



[Pkg]



These one-person protests began after Japan introduced export restrictions against Korea in July. The protesters have, for the past four months, been demanding the Shinzo Abe administration apologize for Japan's wartime forced labor and provide compensation. They are here again on Tuesday, a day before the one year anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling on the forced labor issue.



[Soundbite] GWON SUN-YEONG(NGO) : "Tomorrow is the ruling's one year anniversary. I want to tell the elderly victims that we will not forget and will continue to seek action to resolve the issue."



The location of the demonstrations also carries significance. Yongsan Station was the last place where Korean laborers were gathered before they were taken to Japan. Here, the protesters are urging Japanese firms to compensate the victims for their wartime crimes. Similar one-man protests were held across downtown Seoul, including near the Japanese embassy, subway stations and outside stores of the Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo. Young Koreans holding rallies in front of a statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery also mark their 1,400th day of protests.



[Soundbite] "Implement! Implement! Implement!"



They argue Japan is responsible for the current strain in bilateral relations.



[Soundbite] BAE SEUNG-BIN(ANTI-ABE, ANTI-JAPAN STUDENT JOINT ACTION) : "Who is responsible for strained bilateral ties, starting with the retaliatory economic sanctions?"



On Wednesday - the one-year anniversary of the forced labor ruling - similar action and press conferences by civic groups also continued, in addition to the weekly Wednesday rally near the former Japanese embassy site in Seoul. Protesters called for an apology and compensation from Tokyo.

TENSIONS OVER JAPAN'S WARTIME FORCED LABOR

입력 2019.10.30 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.30 (17:07) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Wednesday marks the one year anniversary of Korea's Supreme Court ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor. Protests and press conferences took place all across Seoul on Tuesday denouncing the Japanese government for failing to apologize and compensate but rather, implement retaliatory trade measures against Korea.



[Pkg]



These one-person protests began after Japan introduced export restrictions against Korea in July. The protesters have, for the past four months, been demanding the Shinzo Abe administration apologize for Japan's wartime forced labor and provide compensation. They are here again on Tuesday, a day before the one year anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling on the forced labor issue.



[Soundbite] GWON SUN-YEONG(NGO) : "Tomorrow is the ruling's one year anniversary. I want to tell the elderly victims that we will not forget and will continue to seek action to resolve the issue."



The location of the demonstrations also carries significance. Yongsan Station was the last place where Korean laborers were gathered before they were taken to Japan. Here, the protesters are urging Japanese firms to compensate the victims for their wartime crimes. Similar one-man protests were held across downtown Seoul, including near the Japanese embassy, subway stations and outside stores of the Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo. Young Koreans holding rallies in front of a statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery also mark their 1,400th day of protests.



[Soundbite] "Implement! Implement! Implement!"



They argue Japan is responsible for the current strain in bilateral relations.



[Soundbite] BAE SEUNG-BIN(ANTI-ABE, ANTI-JAPAN STUDENT JOINT ACTION) : "Who is responsible for strained bilateral ties, starting with the retaliatory economic sanctions?"



On Wednesday - the one-year anniversary of the forced labor ruling - similar action and press conferences by civic groups also continued, in addition to the weekly Wednesday rally near the former Japanese embassy site in Seoul. Protesters called for an apology and compensation from Tokyo.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보