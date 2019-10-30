기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

Non-regular workers this year numbered 7.5 million, the highest in 12 years. Given that one out of four temporary workers was over 60 years old, the government's job creation project for senior citizens appears to have boosted the number of part-time workers.
President Moon Jae-in's mother, Kang Han-ok, passed away yesterday at age 92. A family-only funeral will take place after a three-day mourning period.
Korea's consumer price inflation in September stood at -0.4%, the lowest among OECD nations, driven largely by poor private investment and spending as well as falling agricultural product prices.
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office investigating the clash among lawmakers over fast-tracking bills conducted a second round of search and seizure on National Assembly Television and obtained video recordings of the incidents in April.
