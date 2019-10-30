TROT MUSIC BECOMES THE NEXT MUSIC TREND News Today 입력 2019.10.30 (15:11) 수정 2019.10.30 (17:07)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



What you're hearing right now is Korean trot music. How does it sound? For those that are only familiar with K-POP, this type of melody might sound slightly unfamiliar. But did you know trot music is seeing its second heyday as more and more young artists choose to sing trot. A museum dedicated to the history of trot music even opened in Yeongam, Jeollanam-do Province. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]



At times exciting, some other times heart-wrenching... Trot, introduced in Korea in the 1930s during the Japanese colonial era, remains a popular music genre even after many decades. The first ever museum dedicated to the 80-year history of trot is now open. In addition to introducing various trot singers, also displayed is a rare collection of trot music records that belonged to singer Ha Chun-hwa's father.



[Soundbite] HA CHUN-HWA(TROT SINGER) : "These materials, collected over 60 years are priceless. They finally see the light of day because my father collected them with great dedication."



A survey conducted last year, showed trot ranks ninth among music genres Koreans enjoy. More recently its popularity soared even further, as a growing number of young trot artists rose to stardom.



[Soundbite] SONG HAE(TV PERSONALITY) : "Idol singers rule the scene these days. They are all our descendants. You can't change their nature."



The trot music museum will also nurture aspiring trot singers and act as a bridge that connects the young generation to trot music.

TROT MUSIC BECOMES THE NEXT MUSIC TREND

입력 2019.10.30 (15:11) 수정 2019.10.30 (17:07) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



What you're hearing right now is Korean trot music. How does it sound? For those that are only familiar with K-POP, this type of melody might sound slightly unfamiliar. But did you know trot music is seeing its second heyday as more and more young artists choose to sing trot. A museum dedicated to the history of trot music even opened in Yeongam, Jeollanam-do Province. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]



At times exciting, some other times heart-wrenching... Trot, introduced in Korea in the 1930s during the Japanese colonial era, remains a popular music genre even after many decades. The first ever museum dedicated to the 80-year history of trot is now open. In addition to introducing various trot singers, also displayed is a rare collection of trot music records that belonged to singer Ha Chun-hwa's father.



[Soundbite] HA CHUN-HWA(TROT SINGER) : "These materials, collected over 60 years are priceless. They finally see the light of day because my father collected them with great dedication."



A survey conducted last year, showed trot ranks ninth among music genres Koreans enjoy. More recently its popularity soared even further, as a growing number of young trot artists rose to stardom.



[Soundbite] SONG HAE(TV PERSONALITY) : "Idol singers rule the scene these days. They are all our descendants. You can't change their nature."



The trot music museum will also nurture aspiring trot singers and act as a bridge that connects the young generation to trot music.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보