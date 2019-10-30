CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.10.30 (15:13) 수정 2019.10.30 (17:07)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about girl group TWICE performing at the renowned Tokyo Dome and the results of the SACF Artists of the Year Awards. We have news that girlgroup TWICE will be performing at the prestigious Tokyo Dome for two consecutive years next March. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Twice will perform at Tokyo Dome, the dream stage even for Japanese singers, for the second consecutive year. The K-pop band's concert at the prestigious venue is slated for next March. The girls are currently touring Japanese cities as part of their world tour. The decision to stage a concert at Tokyo Dome comes at the request of local fans. This March, Twice became the first Korean girl group to hold a concert at the highly coveted venue, drawing some 100,000 spectators. As their soaring popularity in Japan guarantees good ticket sales, Twice will perform at Tokyo Dome again just a year since their first concert there. The winners of the 9th SACF Artists of the Year Awards, given to outstanding figures in cinema and theater, have been announced. Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is this year's winner. His latest movie "Parasite" won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes International Film Festival. In theater, actor Jung Dong-hwan receives the honor. The winner in the Distinguished category is actress Kim Ji-mi, while celebrity couple Choi Su-jong and Ha Hee-ra garnered the Good People recognition for their involvement in charity. The winners will receive prize money amounting to 20 million won and plaques. The award ceremony will be held on November 6 at the Myungbo Art Hall in Seoul.



