CRACKS IN BOEING 737-NG AIRPLANES News Today 입력 2019.10.31 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.31 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



More and more Boeing 737-NG airplanes are being found to have cracks. This aircraft model is the most widely operated around the world. So far, the operation of 50 Boeing 737 planes has been suspended in various parts of the world due to cracks. Nine of them are operated by Korean airlines and the Korean government has launched emergency response measures to address the problem.



[Pkg]



The interior of this Boeing 737-NG aircraft operated by a Korean airline has been found to have a crack measuring around seven millimeters. A similar crack was found in an aircraft of the same model operated by another airline. The cracks were discovered on a steel structure connecting the wings to the fuselage inside the plane.



[Soundbite] (AIRLINE STAFF(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "This part connects the body of the plane to the wings. A crack was found near a bolt."



Industry insiders believe this is the so-called "fatigue cracking phenomenon" caused by repetitive landing and takeoff. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said aircraft that have made more than 30,000 flights are especially prone to such defects, and urged the relevant authorities to inspect the planes. South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has inspected 42 Boeing 737-NG planes that are operated by domestic airlines and have made at least 30,000 flights. Nine of them were found to have cracks: five are operated by Korean Air, three by Jin Air and one by Jeju Air. Their operation has been suspended. So far, 53 planes have been grounded worldwide due to cracks, and their number is expected to grow further as the investigation continues.



[Soundbite] (BOEING KOREA STAFF) : "Aircraft around the world are under investigation. The priority now is on repairing the grounded planes and resuming their normal operation."



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is also stepping up the investigation into the remaining 108 aircraft that have made fewer than 30,000 flights. The manufacturer of the planes, Boeing, says it will send its staff to Korea next month to replace the components in question. Planes with cracks will be inevitably grounded for at least two months.

CRACKS IN BOEING 737-NG AIRPLANES

입력 2019.10.31 (15:03) 수정 2019.10.31 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



More and more Boeing 737-NG airplanes are being found to have cracks. This aircraft model is the most widely operated around the world. So far, the operation of 50 Boeing 737 planes has been suspended in various parts of the world due to cracks. Nine of them are operated by Korean airlines and the Korean government has launched emergency response measures to address the problem.



[Pkg]



The interior of this Boeing 737-NG aircraft operated by a Korean airline has been found to have a crack measuring around seven millimeters. A similar crack was found in an aircraft of the same model operated by another airline. The cracks were discovered on a steel structure connecting the wings to the fuselage inside the plane.



[Soundbite] (AIRLINE STAFF(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "This part connects the body of the plane to the wings. A crack was found near a bolt."



Industry insiders believe this is the so-called "fatigue cracking phenomenon" caused by repetitive landing and takeoff. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said aircraft that have made more than 30,000 flights are especially prone to such defects, and urged the relevant authorities to inspect the planes. South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has inspected 42 Boeing 737-NG planes that are operated by domestic airlines and have made at least 30,000 flights. Nine of them were found to have cracks: five are operated by Korean Air, three by Jin Air and one by Jeju Air. Their operation has been suspended. So far, 53 planes have been grounded worldwide due to cracks, and their number is expected to grow further as the investigation continues.



[Soundbite] (BOEING KOREA STAFF) : "Aircraft around the world are under investigation. The priority now is on repairing the grounded planes and resuming their normal operation."



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is also stepping up the investigation into the remaining 108 aircraft that have made fewer than 30,000 flights. The manufacturer of the planes, Boeing, says it will send its staff to Korea next month to replace the components in question. Planes with cracks will be inevitably grounded for at least two months.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보