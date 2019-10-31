기사 본문 영역

입력 2019.10.31 (15:07) 수정 2019.10.31 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Within ten years, it will take far less time to travel between Seoul and cities of the surrounding Gyeonggi-do Province. The government announced plans to reduce the travel time to 30 minutes by 2030 on Thursday. To achieve the goal, it will introduce express trains to the western part of the Seoul metropolitan area and double the number of railway networks linking the capital and major Gyeonggi cities.
The Seoul city government has proposed a super-sized 39.5 trillion won budget for next year. The 2020 budget is up 10.6 percent from this year's, confirming the city government's plan to carry out expansionary fiscal policies.
Cleaning workers of Seoul National University Hospital is staging a strike today, calling on management to keep the previous promise to convert their non-regular employment status to regular positions.
In an effort to prevent fire during the winter, the Ministry of Employment and Labor will conduct inspections on some 700 construction sites across the nation between November 4 and December 6.
