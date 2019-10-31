ACTIONS TO RESUME MT.KUMKANG TOURISM News Today 입력 2019.10.31 (15:11) 수정 2019.10.31 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Experts propose that the private sector provide solutions to ease the strained inter-Korean relationship. They especially call for the resumption of Mount Kumgang tourism halted in 2008. Now private and social organizations of Gangwon-do Province have decided to advertise for individual tourists to Kumgangsan Mountain in North Korea.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Open! Mount Kumgang, Mount Kumgang!"



Private and social organizations in Gangwon-do Province banded together to call for the resumption of the Mount Kumgang tour. They claimed that resuming the project is the most effective way to improve strained inter-Korean relations. The coalition claimed that individual tour programs are not subject to U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang and that there could be less resistance from North Korean authorities because the private sector, not the government, will be in charge of the project. In fact, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had he would welcome South Korean compatriots even if the South Korean-built facilities on Mount Kumgang are dismantled. The group plans to gather individual tourists from across the nation for the next two months and ask for the Unification Ministry's permission to visit the North.



[Soundbite] CHOI YUN(CHAIR, MT. KUMGANG TOURS GANGWON HQ) : "By working together with other groups supporting the Mt. Kumgang tours resumption campaign, we plan to advertise for tourists for the next two months and ask for permission to travel individually to Mt. Kumgang."



Launched in 1998, the Mount Kumgang tourism project was halted after a South Korean tourist was killed near the resort facility in 2008. The project has been suspended for more than a decade now. The Gangwon-do Provincial Office and other local government bodies pledged their support for the campaign to resume the tour.



[Soundbite] KIM SANG-BEOM(GANGWON-DO PROVINCIAL OFFICE EMPLOYEE) : "This may be the last chance to resume Mt. Kumgang tours in a way that benefits Gangwon-do Province."



Since visitor safety must be ensured beforehand, it remains to be seen what measures Seoul and Pyongyang's authorities may come up with to guarantee safety for South Korean tourists.

ACTIONS TO RESUME MT.KUMKANG TOURISM

입력 2019.10.31 (15:11) 수정 2019.10.31 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Experts propose that the private sector provide solutions to ease the strained inter-Korean relationship. They especially call for the resumption of Mount Kumgang tourism halted in 2008. Now private and social organizations of Gangwon-do Province have decided to advertise for individual tourists to Kumgangsan Mountain in North Korea.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Open! Mount Kumgang, Mount Kumgang!"



Private and social organizations in Gangwon-do Province banded together to call for the resumption of the Mount Kumgang tour. They claimed that resuming the project is the most effective way to improve strained inter-Korean relations. The coalition claimed that individual tour programs are not subject to U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang and that there could be less resistance from North Korean authorities because the private sector, not the government, will be in charge of the project. In fact, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had he would welcome South Korean compatriots even if the South Korean-built facilities on Mount Kumgang are dismantled. The group plans to gather individual tourists from across the nation for the next two months and ask for the Unification Ministry's permission to visit the North.



[Soundbite] CHOI YUN(CHAIR, MT. KUMGANG TOURS GANGWON HQ) : "By working together with other groups supporting the Mt. Kumgang tours resumption campaign, we plan to advertise for tourists for the next two months and ask for permission to travel individually to Mt. Kumgang."



Launched in 1998, the Mount Kumgang tourism project was halted after a South Korean tourist was killed near the resort facility in 2008. The project has been suspended for more than a decade now. The Gangwon-do Provincial Office and other local government bodies pledged their support for the campaign to resume the tour.



[Soundbite] KIM SANG-BEOM(GANGWON-DO PROVINCIAL OFFICE EMPLOYEE) : "This may be the last chance to resume Mt. Kumgang tours in a way that benefits Gangwon-do Province."



Since visitor safety must be ensured beforehand, it remains to be seen what measures Seoul and Pyongyang's authorities may come up with to guarantee safety for South Korean tourists.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보