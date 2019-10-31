기사 본문 영역

CULTURAL INSIGHT
2019.10.31
CULTURAL INSIGHT
[Anchor Lead]

On today's TADA Korea we talk about singer Taeyeon's success as a solo artist and NCT performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Singer Taeyeon from girls generation recently made a comeback with her second album, which is creating a huge buzz in the music charts. This and more on today's entertainment news.

[Pkg]

Singer Taeyeon's second album has swept music charts both at home and abroad. "Purpose" topped the iTune's top album charts in 21 countries, including Brazil, Mexico and India. That's a record for a female Korean solo artist. Her album also climbed to the top of the daily sales list for major online music sites, as well as offline music stores in Korea. The title track "Spark" received high praise for its lyrics that likened her identity to a spark and her resonant voice. Boy band NCT 127 will be the first K-pop group to take part in the MTV Europe Music Awards as a guest performer. According to their agency, the group will perform at the awards ceremony slated for November 3rd in Spain. The MTV Europe Music Awards, launched in 1994, is an annual music festival that recognizes the hottest songs and music videos in Europe. In addition to NCT 127, this year's show will feature pop star Halsey and rock band Green Day. MTV and social media sites will air the award ceremony live in 180 countries.
