NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.11.01

[Anchor Lead]



Exports in October dropped 14.7 percent year-on-year, to continue minus growth for the 11th straight month since last December.

The Land Ministry says a list of areas that will be subject to a cap on sale prices for private sector housing sites will be determined this Wednesday.

The National Human Rights Commission has ruled that limiting the participation of students with developmental disorders at a horse-riding event for students hosted by local authorities is a violation of human rights.

The amount of land owned by non-Koreans is tallied at around 245 million square meters as of this year's first half, up 1.4 percent from late last year. The figure accounts for 0.2 percent of Korea's total land mass.

