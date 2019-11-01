CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.01 (15:12) 수정 2019.11.01 (18:32)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about two of the hottest solo artists in the K-POP scene right now, Taeyeon and Zico. Singer and producer Zico announced plans to release a full-length solo album, which is a first in his music career. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Zico announced plans to unveil all the songs in his first full-length solo album. In his eight-year music career, this is the first time the singer-producer has completed a full-length solo album. Zico debuted in 2011 as the main rapper of the seven-member boy band Block B. The K-pop artist unveiled the first part of the new album "Thinking" last month. Part 2, depicting his growth and maturity, is to hit the music scene early November. Zico served as the producer-in-chief for the album to be released both on and offline. Taeyeon will sing the Korean version of "Into The Unknown," the theme song for Frozen 2. Walt Disney Company Korea announced the decision on Wednesday. The powerful song expresses what Queen Elsa is going through while embarking on her new adventure. Disney announced their selection of artists to sing "Into the Unknown" in different languages. Reportedly, Brendon Urie, the lead vocalist of the American pop rock band "Panic! at the Disco" will participate in the U.S. version of the song. The hotly anticipated sequel to Frozen will hit the cinemas next month.

입력 2019.11.01 (15:12) 수정 2019.11.01 (18:32)

