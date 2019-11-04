N. KOREA FROM THE VIEW OF FOREIGN DIPLOMATS News Today 입력 2019.11.04 (15:07) 수정 2019.11.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It was none other than the tweet of the Swedish ambassador in North Korea which first released the video of a FIFA World Cup preliminary round match held in Pyongyang last month. That is just example of how foreign diplomats in Pyongyang are steadily showing slices of life in Pyongyang through their social media sites.



[Pkg]



Splendid scenery of Kuryong Waterfall and Haekumgang. These are the latest sights of Mount Kumgang that has been a key topic of cross border ties since North Korean authorities demanded South Korean-built facilities there be torn down. These photographs are from the Twitter account of British Ambassador Colin Crooks who resides in Pyongyang. Clearly visible are North Korean employees waving their hands to the camera as well as the exterior and interior of the Oekumgang Hotel. The ambassador described the Haekumgang Hotel as disused. He also showed to the outside world everyday scenes from various parts of the capital. Along Pyongyang's Botonggang River steeped in autumn the camera spotted senior citizens leisurely fishing and young men jogging on the riverside. A couple enjoy their wedding photo shoot at Moranbong Park while some elderly folks have a picnic and young girls paint the scenery to savor the autumn atmosphere in their own way. Crooks even posted photos of himself having Korean barbecue at a restaurant along the Daedonggang River.



[Soundbite] "Ready! Start!"



This video of hotel employees beginning their day with taekwondo was shot by Swedish Ambassador to North Korea Joachim Bergstrom and posted on Twitter. The official was the one who posted photographs and footage of the inter-Korean match for the FIFA World Cup preliminary round held in Pyongyang last month. He described the playing of the South Korean anthem in Pyongyang as an historic moment. Their Twitter accounts already have some 7,000 followers. Having relatively more freedom in their activities, these diplomats are actively informing the world of what really goes on in the hermit kingdom that tightly controls social media and internet communication.

