[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in attended the ASEAN Plus Three Summit today, where he indirectly criticized Japan's export restrictions by calling for maintaining free trade despite increasing trade protectionism.
The government is considering lowering the minimum age for housing pension from the current 60 to 55. Those who subscribe to housing pension can receive monthly living expenses with their housing as collateral.
South Korea's Navy will take part in a multinational submarine rescue exercise off the coast of Australia starting today.
Korea Post has unveiled new postcards featuring various images of mice ahead of 2020, which is the Year of the White Mouse.
NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.11.04 (15:09)
수정 2019.11.04 (16:45)
