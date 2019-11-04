기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.11.04 (15:09) 수정 2019.11.04 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
PETS BEING ABANDONED AT PET HOTELS 다음기사 PETS BEING ABANDONED AT PET HOTELS
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in attended the ASEAN Plus Three Summit today, where he indirectly criticized Japan's export restrictions by calling for maintaining free trade despite increasing trade protectionism.
The government is considering lowering the minimum age for housing pension from the current 60 to 55. Those who subscribe to housing pension can receive monthly living expenses with their housing as collateral.
South Korea's Navy will take part in a multinational submarine rescue exercise off the coast of Australia starting today.
Korea Post has unveiled new postcards featuring various images of mice ahead of 2020, which is the Year of the White Mouse.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.11.04 (15:09)
    • 수정 2019.11.04 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in attended the ASEAN Plus Three Summit today, where he indirectly criticized Japan's export restrictions by calling for maintaining free trade despite increasing trade protectionism.
The government is considering lowering the minimum age for housing pension from the current 60 to 55. Those who subscribe to housing pension can receive monthly living expenses with their housing as collateral.
South Korea's Navy will take part in a multinational submarine rescue exercise off the coast of Australia starting today.
Korea Post has unveiled new postcards featuring various images of mice ahead of 2020, which is the Year of the White Mouse.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.