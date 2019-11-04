BREATHTAKING VIEW OF AUTUMN SILVER GRASS News Today 입력 2019.11.04 (15:12) 수정 2019.11.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



One of the scenes that first come into mind in autumn is a vast field of silver grass swaying in the wind. Next, we will take you to a vast stretch of silver grass at Hwawang-san Mountain in CHangnyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.



[Pkg]



Located 757 meters above sea level, a vast field is entirely colored silver at the top of Hwawang-san Mountain in Changnyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. It measures 180,000 square meters. The autumn breeze makes the silver grass sway. The mountain top shines brightly as if it was blanketed with snow. Hikers in colorful climbing outfits are busy taking photos against the backdrop of the beautiful silver grass field. A brief but refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.



[Soundbite] LEE BONG-RAK(HIKER) : "I was worried the fine dust would make the hike more challenging. But the level of such pollutants is low and the air is clear at the top of the mountain, so I feel refreshed."



Korean expatriates are fascinated by the picturesque landscape of their home country.



[Soundbite] LEE JEONG-IN(KOREAN EXPATRIATE FROM GERMANY) : "The view is so beautiful and the air is fresh. There are very few mountains in Germany, so it feels great to go hiking like this."



Annually, some 100,000 people visit the Hwawang-san silver grass field to create unforgettable memories. The number of visitors already reached 55,000 last month alone. The Hwawang-san silver grass habitat will boast its beauty until mid-November, allowing visitors to soak in the beautiful autumn atmosphere.

