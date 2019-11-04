FIRST EVER PLAY FOR AND BY THE DISABLED News Today 입력 2019.11.04 (15:14) 수정 2019.11.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A play is being praised for providing subtitles in real time for viewers with disabilities. All members of the cast are also those with disabilities drawing even more attention from the public. Next, we will bring you some scenes from this special performance.



[Pkg]



Some limping and some in wheelchairs, actors appear on stage one after another. All seven members of the cast have physical disabilities or brain disorders. But the play is not about having disabilities.



[Soundbite] "What should I prove? (Prove that you are an artist.) What? How can I prove that?"



It depicts the realities that all artists face, whether they have a disability or not. The play's premise is the actors' life and struggle to get recognized as artists.



[Soundbite] "No, I am an artist! (There is no data.)"



[Soundbite] KIM JI-SU(HEAD, THEATER COMPANY "AEIN") : "Our theater company has undergone the process, which the character experiences in the play. Actors in the play have been continuously experiencing those moments until now."



A real-time subtitle service is provided throughout the performance. This is the first time such a service has been provided at a play in Korea.



[Soundbite] LEE HYUN-JU(SIMULTANEOUS SUBTITLE TYPIST) : "The subtitles are very helpful for non-disabled people, as well as the disabled, to understand the play more accurately and in more detail."



An audio commentary service is provided for visually impaired viewers on designated dates. There are also wheelchair accessible seats.



[Soundbite] LEE YEON-JU(DIRECTOR) : "I wanted to make more active attempts to reach out to audiences."



Such measures enable both the actors and the audience to enjoy themselves to the fullest during the 100-minute performance.

