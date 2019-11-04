CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.11.04 (15:16) 수정 2019.11.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about the nominees for the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards being unveiled, and singer and actor Rain winning an award at an International Film Festival. The nominees for one of the most prestigious awards ceremony in Korea, the Blue Dragon Film Awards have been revealed. Check out whether or not your favorite movie star is on the list. This and more on today's cultural news



[Pkg]



The nominees for the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards have been unveiled. Awards are scheduled to be given out in 18 different categories on November 21st, and the nominees for 15 awards have been unveiled first. This excludes awards for the most popular screen stars and box office hits. This year, "Parasite" received the most nominations including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress. "Extreme Job," "Swing Kids" and "Exit" are also vying for an award in 8 categories each in heated competition. In another surprise, the short film "House of Hummingbird" has also been nominated for the top honor in the best film category. Singer and actor Rain has been invited as an honoree to the U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit hosted by the Asia Society. The event will take place in the U.S. on Tuesday. The Asia Society's Southern California Conference is a gathering of Hollywood and Chinese-speaking film personalities aimed at seeking cooperation. This year, key figures in US entertainment as well as those from Asian countries including Korea and Japan will be in attendance. Rain whose given name is Jung Ji-hoon is the only Korean honoree invited to the entertainment summit. Other honorees include Wei Zhang, president of Alibaba Pictures and Bob Weis, president of Walt Disney Imagineering.

